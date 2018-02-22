Report: No food, blankets for Palestinian prisoners in Israel prisons

PNN/ Jerusalem/Palestinian prisoners held in Israel’s Etzion Prison have been given only one very small meal and one blanket each during the cold winter months, a report by the PLO’s Committee of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners revealed yesterday.

According to the Committee, the meal consists of a small cup of yogurt and a small piece of bread every day, noting that this policy started three days before the report was published.

Detainees also only have one blanket which is insufficient protection from the winter temperatures, it added. Mattresses and blankets are often wet because rainwater leaks into the cells, many are not rotting.

Prisoners also said they were assaulted and tortured during their arrest and interrogation. Occupation forces searched their homes and used police dogs to scare members of their families during their arrest, the report added.

It highlighted the case of 39-year-old Mohamed Abrash who underwent a partial foot amputation, and who a doctor had notified would need further surgery. The Palestinians from the Al-Am’ary Refugee Camp in Ramallah has lost his sight and hearing while in Israeli custody. Arrested in 2003, he is serving a life term.

Source: Quds Press International News Agency

Translated by: Middle East Monitor

In collaboration with the Palestinian Media Forum