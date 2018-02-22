Israel approves construction of 3000 settlement units in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem on Wednesday approved the construction of 3000 new settlement units in southern Jerusalem.

According to Israeli media, new units will be built on 280 dunums of land, most of which is privately owned by Palestinians, located between the illegal settlement of Gilo, north of Bethlehem, and the Tunnels Road that connects Jerusalem city center to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc and Hebron to the south.

On Wednesday as well, Israeli settlers installed mobile homes in the settlement of “Amihai” which will be built on the lands of Jalud village near Nablus, northern West Bank.