Israeli court extrends arrest of activist Munther Amira

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ofer military court on Wednesday extended the detention of activist, human rights defender and coordinator of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC), Munther Amira until 12/3/2018.

At the time of the court session, a group of Palestinian activists and leaders held a protest outside of Ofer prison in solidarity with Amira, whose detention has been extended several times since his arrest in December.

Sources told PNN that IOF fired teargas and sound grenades towards the protesters, and arrested four of them.

The participants gathered in front of Ofer military prison demanding the release of the activist Munther Amir, in a march organized by the factions and the General Union of Palestinian Women and women’s centers and popular organizations in Bethlehem.

Protesters included representatives of Palestinian and international human rights organizations, and members of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, in addition to Secretary-General of the Palestine National Initiative Movement, Mustafa Barghouthi, head of the Wall and Settlement resistance committee, Walid Assaf and leader Mahmoud al-Alul.

