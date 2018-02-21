Gaza: Teen dies of wounds sustained last week

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian teen on Wednesday morning was announced dead of wounds he sustained last Friday after he was shot by Israeli Occupation Forces during protests east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Ahmad Abu Hilo, 19, from Al-Bureij refugee camp, was shot by Israeli soldiers last Friday, and remained in a critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Abu Hilo was moved to the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah following his injury, and was later transferred to the Shifa Hospital, due to the seriousness of his condition.

On the same day, 23 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli live bullets.

On Saturday, two Palestinian teens (15 and 17) were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.