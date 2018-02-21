Erakat’s say that President Abbas was clear : We need an international framework for negotiations

RAMALLAH/PNN/

PA chief negotiator and secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat said President Mahmoud Abbas’ address to the Security Council was clear: we need an international framework for negotiations. The international community not only to declare support for a Peace Process but to establish a concrete mechanism of implementation and accountability.

Erekat added that there is no point in talking about peace without demanding the implementation of international resolutions and setting a clear timeframe to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine towards the establishment of our independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

President Abbas’ address to the Security Council reaffirmed Palestine’s commitment to international law, UN resolutions and the two-state solution on the 1967 border He daid.

This is a historical opportunity for the international community to support the achievement of a just and lasting peace and to put an end to 51 years of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land and lives. It is a reminder to the Security Council of the need to uphold to their mandate of supporting peace and security after decades of strengthening Israel’s culture of impunity, just as it is a message to each member state of the United Nations to uphold their responsibilities.

The Israeli government is trying its best at sabotaging any chances of peace. Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on expanding Israel’s colonial-settlement enterprise under full impunity.

Erekat also added:”for as long as the international community does not take strong action against Israeli settlements, the Israeli response is not going to change.

Next month the international community will have an important opportunity to call for concrete measures against the Israeli occupation of Palestine at the UN Human Rights Council.