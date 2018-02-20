Zimam launches initiative to support youth participation in decision-making

PNN/ Nablus/

Hundreds of Palestinian youths from the Zimam Foundation on Tuesday held a public demonstration in Nablus, to thank all countries that voted for Palestine at the United Nations on the issue of Jerusalem, and Palestinian rights, in addition to demanding more action to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state.

The stand was attended by Nablus Governor General Akram Rajoub, representatives of the Palestinian factions and civil and popular institutions, who affirmed their commitment to the national principles, and expressed graytefullness to all the countries that voted for full Palestinian membership at the United Nations.

The youths raised a mural with slogans in different languages to all Arab and foreign countries that supported the issue of Jerusalem.

CEO of Zimam, Samer Makhlouf said that this event is aimed at empowering and enhancing the role of Palestinian youth, ni addition to conveying a message to the world that the Palestinian people are committed to a just peace and achieving their rights, Especially after US president declared Jreusalem as the captal of Israel.

“We demand from all peoples who believe justice and peace to protect this solution adopted by all international resolutions in order to reach a radical solution that ends the occupation and restores the rights of the Palestinian people,” Makhlouf said.

The participants, who came from different Palestinian cities to attend the event stressed that they played a major role in decision-making and the political process, adding that popular resistance was one of the most important tools to end the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Wasim Almasri, from Zimam communications & PR said that the event aims to give the Palestinian youth the opportunity to express their concerns and concerns on the ground, in hopes that all youth will also follow their steps.