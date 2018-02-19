IOF fire 10 missiles into Gaza agricultural land

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Air force on Monday dawn fired 10 missiles into an agricultural land East of Rafah, southern Gaza strip, in response to a previous alleged attack.

The attack caused serious damage in the area, while Israel claimed that it targeted “tunnels” run by the Gaza resistance.

Israeli sources said that a shell, which was fired from the Gaza coastal region, crashed in Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, and claimed that one rocket struck a house in the area causing no damage or casualties.

Also Sunday, two Palestinians, identified as Salem Mohammed Soliman Sabbah, 17, and ‘Abdullah Ayman Salim Irmeilat, 15, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Rafah, after four soldiers were wounded when an explosive device detained near their vehicle close to the border fence in southern Gaza.