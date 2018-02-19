IOF arrest elderly man, two children in Hebron

Nathan Schmidt / Bethlehem

IOF forces arrested an elderly man and two children on Monday in Hebron, according to a report by Wafa News.

Eyewitnesses had reportedly told Wafa News that occupation forces had stormed the house of Suleiman Abdel-Qader al-Tamimi, 75, who reportedly suffers from a chronic disease.

Al-Tamimi was arrested that night and his house searched by IOF.

That same night occupation forces arrested Hani A’id Abu Sneineh, 13, and Yousef Nasser Ghalameh, 13, according to Wafa, citing security sources.

The two were arrested at a military checkpoint in central Hebron, in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque.

A number of house searches were also conducted that night in Hebron and the surrounding towns of Tarqumiya, Atna, Beit Ila, Nuba and Deir Samet.

Checkpoints were erected at the entrances to the towns of Sa’ir and Halhul in the Hebron region, and at the northern entrance to Hebron city. Reportedly, vehicles were stopped and searched and checks were carried out for identity cards.

According to Israeli human rights group, B’Tselem, in the Hebron region occupation forces arrested at least 19 Palestinians, in a period of January 13 to January 26, including 3 minors. Additionally, at least 18 homes were raided and at least 21 flying checkpoints were setup.