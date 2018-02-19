Gaza: 125,000 homes required to overcome housing crisis

PNN/

The Minister of Public Works and Housing in Gaza, Mufid al-Hasayneh said that the Gaza Strip needs about 125,000 new housing units to overcome the housing crisis in the strip, adding that about 24,000 other homes are in need of being rebuilt.

In a press statement on Monday, Al-Hasayneh said that more than 70% of the families in Gaza are financially unable to build housing units, noting that the average of new housing units required in the strip was only 14,000.

The minister added that the number of housing units built in the Gaza Strip since 1994 hit 130,000 units, while the number of existing housing units is 285,000, 55,000 of which need to be restored or rehabilitated.

Al-Hasayneh stressed that the last Israeli war on Gaza in 2014 significantly worsened the crisis sine it caused severe damage to the houses, where 200,000 homes were destroyed or partially damaged.

He pointed out that 20% of the Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip live in overcrowded residential units with high population density, while the population growth rate in the sector is 3.3%.