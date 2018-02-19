Full UN membership and sovereign recognition key issues ahead of UN Security Council meeting

Nathan Schmidt / Bethlehem

President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, will present the keynote address before the United Nation’s Security Council on Tuesday in which he is expected to reiterate calls for full UN membership and for recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967-border lines.

Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, spoke to Voice of Palestine radio on Monday, stating that Abbas will call for resolution on the part of the United Nations in addressing the future of the two-state solution and the endangerment of the peace process in light of recent political manoeuvres by the United States.

‘The president’s speech will ask the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities and implement its decisions regarding the implementation of the two-state solution and the Trump Declaration on Jerusalem and put an end to the tragedy and injustice our people suffer as a result of the occupation,’ said Mansour.

Ahead of the meeting of the Security Council, meetings were held with members of the Arab Ambassador’s Council in order to form a team to coordinate and implement processes to purse full UN membership, according to Mansour.

The team has reportedly been meeting individually with members of the Security Council and was formed in the wake of President Abbas’ address to the UN last month.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio on Monday, head of the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, Jamal Muheisen, said that President Mahmoud Abbas will demand new international mechanisms to address the peace process and to steer away from American hegemony.

Abbas will reiterate calls for recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and for reverence to its international recognition under UN resolutions

The Jewish Press reported on Monday that Abbas would likely pursue a process similar to that of the P5+1 who negotiated the terms of the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, in which the peace process would benefit from broader international engagement.

The P5+1 consisted of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the EU.

Such a move would be in keeping with recent rhetoric from the President, as well as that of the Palestinian Authority and the PLO, who have resolutely declared an end to the role of United States in the peace process and called on international actors, such as the China, Russia, and the EU, to pursue an active role.

Earlier this month, President Abbas travelled to the EU to meet with donors to the Palestinian cause and EU leaders. Later that month he also travelled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.