PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian government held Israel accountable for the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip in which two Palestinians were killed and others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes that hit the costal enclave on Saturday evening and night.

Spokesman for the government, Yousef al-Mahmoud, blamed Israel for what he described as the “grave” escalation and called for reinforcing intra-Palestinian unity to counter the Israeli escalation, WAFA reported.