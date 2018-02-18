Netanyahu says Polish PM’s comments about Holocaust are ‘outrageous’

PNN/ Bethlehem/ Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that the comments made by his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, that Jews were among the perpetrators in the Holocaust, “outrageous” and said they showed “an inability to understand history.”

Morawiecki made the comments at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday when answering a question from an Israeli journalist about a new Polish law that makes it illegal to accuse Poland of complicity in Nazi crimes.

He said: “It’s extremely important to first understand that, of course, it’s not going to be punishable, not going to be seen as criminal to say that there were Polish perpetrators — as there were Jewish perpetrators, as there were Russian perpetrators, as there were Ukrainian … not only German perpetrators.”