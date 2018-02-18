MOFA: US bias compels Security Council to hold responsibility towards Palestinians 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement on Sunday said that it is clear that the Israeli government considers the American biased positions as a green light to increase settlements expansion so that it can seize more of the occupied Palestinian land, Judaize it and impose it as a non-negotiable fait accompli.

“The recent announcement by US President Donald Trump on Jerusalem was the starting signal for this settlement acceleration plans and the annexation policy pursued by the occupation authorities to take over enormous parts of the occupied West Bank,” MOFA said. “The latest of which was the approval of the Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to build a town for settlers near Qalqilia, and the approval for the construction of 3,000 new settlement units in Gilo settlement south of occupied Jerusalem.”

The ministry added that these illegal laws come in light of the rivalry between the right-wing parties to draft laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the occupied West Bank.

“The most recent proposal by MK for Likud Sharren Haskel calling for the annexation of the Jordan Valley. This colonial attack is accompanied by massive operations of the construction of settlement roads along the Palestinian territory; which creates a link between the settlements and leads to the establishment of a settler’s state connected geographically to Israel, while ending any chance for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state,” it said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the unprecedented colonial expansion, and also condemns the statements by Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, in which he accused the Palestinian side of evading “direct negotiations”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the absence of an Israeli peace partner, in which the settlements expansion reflects that the right wing in Israel is not cooperating or negotiating, they only pursue resolving the final solution unilaterally, using force.

In light of this American bias and the destructive colonial expansion that destroys the chances of achieving peace, the Ministry demanded that the UN Security Council should hold its legal and moral responsibilities towards the people and their rights, and take the necessary measures to implement the resolutions on the situation in Palestine, and save the remaining hope for the two-state solution before it’s too late. The Security Council should recognize the State of Palestine as a full member of the international system, in order for it to maintain its remaining credibility in stopping the injustice inflicted on our people and ending the occupation and colonialism in the land of the State of Palestine.