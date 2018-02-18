Israeli settlers assault Palestinian bus driver

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli settlers on Sunday attacked a Palestinian bus driver who works for Eged Israeli transportation company, near Hebron in the southern West Bank, local sources said.

WAFA correspondent said the driver, identified as Salah Abu Jamal from occupied East Jerusalem, was severely beaten by extremist settlers near illegal Kiryat Arba settlement to the east of Hebron. He was transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

There are more than half a million Israeli settlers living in illegal settlements built on Palestinian land in the West Bank and Jerusalem, the most extremist of them live in the old city of Hebron. The settlers are armed and continue to assault Palestinians, including cases of shoot and kill.