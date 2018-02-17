Two Palestinians killed after 18 Israeli air strikes on Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

Two Palestinians were killed last night after Israeli artillery shelling a group of young people east of Rafah city south of Gaza strip, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Ambulance crews found two bodies of young men who were martyred by Israeli shelling last night on the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah.

Ministry of Health spokesman in Gaza, D. Ashraf al-Qadra said that the bodies of the two young men arrived to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar hospital in Rafah.

Al-Qudra confirmed that the two martyrs were Bassam Mohammed Sabah, Abu Ghaith, 17, and Abdullah Ayman Abu Sheikha, 17, both from al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah.

The ambulance crews were able to transport last night another 2 palestinian youth who were injured yesterday evening .

High tensions in Gaza after 4 IOF soldiers wounded in an ambush & Israeli responded

The martyrdom came after a long night of Israeli shelling, which targeted several 18 Palestinian resistance sites in Gaza strip after midnight.

Palestinian and Israeli sources said that the situation in the Gaza Strip and Israeli settlements around it in high tension after Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas positions in Gaza in response to four Israeli soldiers wounded After device explodes near Gaza border saturday after noon.

Israeli sources said that israeli jets bombed six Hamas positions in Gaza and Palestinian factions fired tow rocket into Israel at night.

Local sources in Gaza said that 2 Palestinian wounded by Israeli attacks.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip confirm arrival of two moderate injuries to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital adding that ambulances are still in the target area to evacuate any other injuries that may be in place.

Israeli sources also said that four Israeli occupation soldiers were wounded, two seriously and two others moderately, when a device exploded near the troops at the fence bordering the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday according Israel Forces .

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva with burns and shrapnel injuries according Haaretz Israeli news paper.

The IOF said it struck six Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the explosion in a “large-scale attack.” These included a Hamas attack tunnel reaching from Gaza into Israeli territory and two military compounds according Israeli claims .

The attacks came after a rocket fired from Gaza fell near a house after rocket sirens sounded in several Israeli settlement near the border with the Strip.

According to earlier Palestinian reports, Israeli warplanes responded by striking various targets in and around Gaza City. Shortly later, Palestinian reports said Israel had carried out an additional strike on a Hamas compound, while a third report spoke of shots fired toward an agricultural area in the Strip’s south.

Hamas said it “holds Israel responsible for any escalation in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing for Hamas movement, said that its ground-based anti-aircraft had been used against Israeli warplanes that had raided the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a military statement on Saturday night: “With the help of God and his success confronted the ground bandits of the enemy aircraft while agitating on a number of targets in the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Saturday’s events, describing them as “severe.”

The premier vowed that Israel “will respond appropriately.”