High tensions in Gaza after 4 IOF soldiers wounded in an ambush & Israeli responded

Gaza/PNN/

Palestinian and Israeli sources said that the situation in the Gaza Strip and Israeli settlements around it in high tension after Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas positions in Gaza in response to four Israeli soldiers wounded After device explodes near Gaza border saturday after noon.

Israeli sources said that israeli jets bombed six Hamas positions in Gaza and Palestinian factions fired tow rocket into Israel at night.

Local sources in Gaza said that 2 Palestinian wounded by Israeli attacks.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip confirm arrival of two moderate injuries to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital adding that ambulances are still in the target area to evacuate any other injuries that may be in place.

Israeli sources also said that four Israeli occupation soldiers were wounded, two seriously and two others moderately, when a device exploded near the troops at the fence bordering the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday according Israel Forces .

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva with burns and shrapnel injuries according Haaretz Israeli news paper.

The IOF said it struck six Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the explosion in a “large-scale attack.” These included a Hamas attack tunnel reaching from Gaza into Israeli territory and two military compounds according Israeli claims .

The attacks came after a rocket fired from Gaza fell near a house after rocket sirens sounded in several Israeli settlement near the border with the Strip.

According to earlier Palestinian reports, Israeli warplanes responded by striking various targets in and around Gaza City. Shortly later, Palestinian reports said Israel had carried out an additional strike on a Hamas compound, while a third report spoke of shots fired toward an agricultural area in the Strip’s south.

Hamas said it “holds Israel responsible for any escalation in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing for Hamas movement, said that its ground-based anti-aircraft had been used against Israeli warplanes that had raided the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a military statement on Saturday night: “With the help of God and his success confronted the ground bandits of the enemy aircraft while agitating on a number of targets in the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Saturday’s events, describing them as “severe.”

The premier vowed that Israel “will respond appropriately.”

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot met with the head of the IDF’s Southern Command and other senior officials to assess the current situation.