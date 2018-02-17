Chile expresses concern over case of Palestinian citizen Ahed Tamimi

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Government of Chile has expressed to the Embassy of Israel in Chile its enormous concern over the case of the Palestinian citizen, Ahed Tamimi, a minor of 17 years of age, who is being detained and tried by an Israeli military court on the charge of incitement to violence.

In view of this unfortunate situation affecting a minor, the Chilean government reiterated to the Diplomatic Representation of Israel the need for the rights of the Palestinian minor to be fully observed, with the guarantees of a due process and to be adequately weighed by the judicial authority the circumstances and area of tension in which the events that gave rise to this investigation took place.

The Government of Chile expects the prompt release of Ahed Tamimi.