Mladenov: Al-Hamdallah & Mordechai meeting discussed Gaza humanitarian situation 

Jerusalem/PNN/

"I am encouraged by the trilateral meeting yesterday, in which all sides focused on the urgent need to finalize the reconstruction of physical damages from the 2014 Gaza conflict and on facilitating critical humanitarian solutions related to the electricity, water and health sectors.

All sides agreed on the need for a joint review of the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism (GRM) to improve its functionality, transparency and predictability.

Palestinian Prime Minister Hamdallah addressed the urgent need to lift all Israeli closures and restrictions and improve movement of people between Gaza and the West Bank.

He presented ideas for a number of immediate steps to address the situation on the ground and support efforts to return the Strip under the control of the legitimate Palestinian Authority Mladenov said.

Among other topics, Major General Mordechai underscored the need to resolve the matter of the missing Israeli soldiers and civilians that are being held in Gaza.

The UN also presented proposals to revitalize Gaza’s economy and discussed the conditions required to ease movement and access and support Palestinian development.”