Israel issues 4 life terms against Palestinian teen

Bethlehem/PNN/

An Israeli military court has sentenced a Palestinian resistance fighter to four life sentences after three settlers were killed in an illegal outpost last year, according to Ynet News.

Omar Al-Abed was convicted in December of three counts of murder after an attack in July in the settlement of Halamish. He was also convicted of the attempted murder of a fourth settler and of incitement and stone-throwing. In addition to his sentencing yesterday, he was also ordered to pay the family 1.8 million shekels ($510,000) in compensation.

The three-judge panel also demanded in their sentencing that 19-year-old Al-Abed would not be released in any future prisoner exchange deal, with one of the judges arguing that he should be sentenced to death.

The deadly incident took place on the Day of Rage when three Palestinians were killed during demonstrations which erupted in occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli occupation forces installed high tech surveillance systems and metal detectors at the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Abed announced on Facebook his intentions to carry out the attack as an act of retribution for the Israeli measures and the ensuing violent crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Since the attack, Israeli forces have demolished Al-Abed’s family home and targeted his hometown of Kobar in multiple military raids, while six of Al-Abed’s family members, including his mother, face charges of having advanced knowledge of the attack.