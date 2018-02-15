MOFA: US bias towards Israel taken as encouragement for colonization by Netanyahu

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Jewish media showed noticeable interest in the American response to the statement made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about contacting the US administration regarding the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement on Wesdensday.

The Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot described the American reaction as “an unexpected insult for the Israeli Prime Minister from the White House”, it should be noted that the US administration was quick to announce that: (Reports claiming that the United States is discussing plans of annexing the West Bank are inaccurate. President Trump continues to focus on his peace initiative.

MOFA affirmed that the announcement by US President Donald Trump about Jerusalem and the drastic cuts of UNRWA funding, and accusing the Palestinian leadership of their (unwillingness to negotiate), gave the Israeli right-wing headed by Benjamin Netanyahu the green light to continue implementing policies of deepening the settlements expansion in the Occupied Palestinian Territories; which gave the Israeli officials the impression of having an American backup and cover for the continuous horrendous crimes by force and maintain the status quo. The situation in the Occupied Territories wouldn’t be the same if the American positions are committed to international legitimacy and international law, or were at least balanced and unbiased.

The Ministry said it believes that Netanyahu’s remarks reflect the goals of the right-wing and the schemes of annexation and Judaization of the Occupied Territories, ending the chances of a two-state solution and the possibility of establishing an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.