Israel to open settler road, build settlement units in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem

Israeli Occupation Authorities have reportedly approved the construction of a settlement road, and establishing housing units on land in the towns of Beit Jala and Al Khader in Bethlehem Governorate.

According to the official agency “WAFA”, Israeli reports said the Israeli government approved the construction of a settlement road, extending from the tunnel area in Beit Jala, western Bethlehem, to the settlement “Eli Azar” sitting on the land of citizens in the town of Al Khader in the south.

In addition, Israeli Occupation Authorities approved the construction of 67 new settlement units in the areas of Khallet al-Ain and Aim Al-Asafir areas in Al-Khader town.