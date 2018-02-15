 IOF arrest 15 Palestinians in West Bank 

Related Articles
PNN/ Bethlehem/
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday dawn have arrested 15 Palestinians from their homes during a raid and arrest campaign in areas all over the occupied West Bank.
According to IMEMC, dozens of soldiers surround and invaded Deir Abu Mashal village, west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and violently searched many homes before arresting two youths and interrogating them and their family.
Soldiers also invaded ‘Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, searched homes and summoned a former political prisoner for interrogation in Etzion military base, and security center.
Furthermore, the soldiers searched and ransacked many homes in Yatta and as-Sammoa’ towns, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank.
In Nablus city, in northern West Bank, the army fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs at Palestinians, who protested the invasion, and injured two.
Medial sources said the soldiers shot a young Palestinian man with a live round in his leg, in addition to shooting another young man with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his chest, before they were rushed to Rafidia hospital, suffering mild-to-moderate wounds.
In addition, the soldiers placed sand hills on roads leading to Beita village, south of Nablus.
The closed roads are in the eastern and northeastern areas of the village, leading to Huwwara, Awarta and Beit Ola towns.