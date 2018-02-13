Trump tells Putin “Now is time for Israeli-Palestinian peace” 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The U.S. president, Donald Trump, in a phone call on Monday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that “now is the time for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” according to the white house.

This came ahead of Putin’s meeting with Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow, where Putin said the call was centered on finding a “common approach” to bridge the differences between Israel and the Palestinians.

The “situation is far from what we want to see,” Putin said, adding that he has “always supported the Palestinian people.”

The White House said Trump also stressed in his conversation with Putin “the importance of taking further steps to ensure the denuclearization of North Korea.”

On the other hand, Reuters reported, Trump has complained that Russia is not doing all he says it should to pressure North Korea to lay down its nuclear arms through stringent economic sanctions.

At the talks in Moscow, Abbas said that the US is no longer fit to lead the negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians after Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.