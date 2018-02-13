Settlers spray racist graffiti on Palestinian vehicles near Nablus 

PNN/ Nablus/

Dozens of Israeli settlers on Tuesday at dawn broke into Awarta and Jeet villages, near Nablus, northern West ank, where they damaged vehicles and sprayed racist graffiti.

Media sources in Nablus said the settlers broke the windshield of a parked casr and punctured the tires of one car.

They added that the assailants also invaded Jeet village, and punctured the tires of three cars, in addition to writing graffiti, including “Price Tag,” and “Death To Arabs.”

Price Tag is a term frequently used by extremist Israeli colonists when they attack Palestinian property, including when they burnt or defaced, cars, homes and places of worship.