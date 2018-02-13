Israeli court extends arrest of Tamimi till next month 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Ofer military occupation court decided on Tuesday to extend the detention of teenager Ahed Tamimi till next month, where the court session was set for 11 march.

The military judge on Tuesday to try Tamimi in a closed session, and ordered all media and journalists to leave the courtroom.

Tamimi is being tried over 12 charges, including assault and incitement and obstructing the work of soldiers, in addition to “participating in violence.”

The 17-year-old, who comes from a leading Palestinian family known for its political activism and popular resistance, was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier trying to storm her family home in Nabi Saleh village.

Tamimi has been under arrest since 2 December 2017 over the video.

On the same day, IOF arrested Ahed’s mother, Nariman, while she was trying to visit her daughter.

The trial of Ahed and her mother Nariman was postponed several times and their detention extended to today.