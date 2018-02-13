IOF demolish commercial structures in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces, accompanied by members of the City Council in occupied Jerusalem on Monday demolished two commercial structures and uprooted trees in al-Issawiyya neighbourhood, East Jerusalem.

IOF cordoned off the area before invading it, and bulldozed the two structures which were used as small restaurants. One of them was built ten years ago, and the other two years ago.

During the demolition process, Israeli bulldozers cut and uprooted several trees, and fired live rounds and rubber-coated metal bullets and gas bombs towards Palestinian protesters.

Some of the bullets struck many homes in the town, causing damage and anxiety attacks among many residents, mainly the children.

It is worth mentioning that the army have been carrying out daily invasions into the town, and completely isolates it every night.