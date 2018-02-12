Israel orders seizure of land in Bethlehem for settlement expansion

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday issued four military orders aimed at seizing agricultural land in the town of Khader, south of Bethlehem, central West Bank.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation authorities issued orders to seize land in Al-Khader in the areas of Khallet al-‘Ayn and Ein al-Asafir, in order to build a road to expand the illegal settlement of Hatavot.

IOF also closed the iron gates that were erected a few days ago at the entrances of the lands and denied the farmers access to their land.