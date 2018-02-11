Trump: Israeli settlements complicate the task of making peace

PNN/ Jerusalem/

U.S. Presdient, Donald Trump said that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are complicating the task of making peace.

Trump said this in an interview with the Israeli daily, Israel Hayom, where he said “Palestinians are not committed to making peace, but Im not sure about the Israelis.”

According to Trump, “both sides will have to make significant compromises in order to achieve a peace deal.”

Excerpts of the interview were published Friday, in which Trump stated that his December 6 declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was the high point of his time in office.

In addition, according to Trump, Obama was “terrible” for Israel because he facilitated the nuclear deal with Iran.