IOF attack, arrest Gaza fishermen 

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli navy forces on Sunday morning have attacked Gaza fishermen with live ammunition, destroying their fishing boast, and then arrested two of them at the shores of northern Gaza.

According to IMEMC, last year Israel arrested 39 Palestinian fishermen, including some who were shot prior to their detention, in addition to killing two, and wounding 14 others.

The attack is part of constant Israeli violations against the fishermen, workers and farmers, in several parts of the besieged and impoverished Gaza Strip.

Israel repeatedly and unilaterally reduced the fishing zone to three nautical miles, and later increased it to nine miles, then reduced it to six.