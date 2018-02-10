Tel Aviv Confirms F16 Fighter Jet Shot down

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israel has admitted the fall of one of its fighter jets that raided Syria earlier this morning after an Iranian drone was spotted and shot down on Golan Heights on the border with Syria.

The Israeli army said Saturday morning that it intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria into Israeli territory. In response to the provocation, the IDF attacked Iranian targets in Syria according Haaretz Israeli news paper.

According to the Israeli occupation army, Syrian anti-aircraft missiles targeted an Israeli F-16, prompting the pilots to eject.

The plane went down in northern Israel and the two pilots were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IOF Spokesperson and Brigadier General Ronen Manelis said “We identified an Iranian drone UAV which took off from Syrian territory.

The Spokesperson said the drone was identified by IAF systems and was downed by an IAF helicopter adding that the Iranian drone fell in our territory and is in our possession.”

“As part of the country’s defenses, sirens were activated but there was no danger for the residents of Beit She’an. It was decided to attack the trailer from which the Iranians launched the UAV. This was a surgical action deep in Syria, target destroyed.”

The Israeli army spokesperson added :”This is a serious Iranian attack on Israeli territory. Iran is dragging the region into a situation in which it doesn’t know how it will end. We are prepared for a variety of incidents…whoever is responsible for this incident is the one who will pay the price.”

Syrian television claimed Saturday morning more than one Israeli aircraft was hit by Syria’s defense systems.

Due to Syrian anti-aircraft fire, says the army, rocket sirens sounded in multiple areas of northern Israel, first in the northern Israeli town of Beit She’an and later in the surrounding areas and Golan Heights.

Residents reported hearing many explosions in the last half hour and heavy aerial activity in the area near Israel’s borders with Jordan and Syria.

The Syrian army and rebels in the Syrian Golan Heights are currently exchanging heavy fire.