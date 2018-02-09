Dozens of Palestinians were wounded during clashes with IOF on Friday of anger

Dozens of Palestinians were wounded today friday during clashes with IOF on Friday of anger in which began in several areas and Palestinian cities after Friday none prayers.

The confrontations took place in several Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and its villages,Bethlehem northern entrance, Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron, Qalqilya and Nablus in addition to Gaza Strip borders .

Palestinian medical sources said that a number of youths were shot during clashes with Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip southern border , adding that one of the youths was shot in the head describing his injuries as seriously.

Local sources said that the clashes with IOF began as Palestinian rallies continued to rock the occupied territories for the tenth consecutive Friday in protest of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Israeli forces suppressed a rally at the northern entrance of al-Bireh city.

Palestinians held an anti-Trump rally at the northern entrance of al-Bireh, located near Beit El settlement, following Friday prayers.

Israeli troops attacked the peaceful Palestinian rally, opening live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters towards them.

Four protestors were injured with rubber-coated steel bullets and scores others suffered from tear gas inhalation.

Meanwhile, Palestinians held a similar rally in Budrus village, west of Ramallah, protesting Trump’s declaration and the seizure of their lands for settlement expansion.

The rally started from the village, located no more than three kilometers from the Green Line, towards the section of Israel’s wall.

Israeli has seized 1,000 dunums from the village to erect the wall, which encloses the village into a canton and makes villagers’ lives unsustainable.

Israeli troops showered protestors with tear gas canisters, causing dozens to suffocate.

Similar rallies were suppressed at Huwwara checkpoint and the Nablus-district town of Beita and villages of Deir al-Hatab and Madama.

This came as Israeli forces sealed the main entrance to Beita town, south of Nablus, declaring the village a closed military zone.