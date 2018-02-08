PCHR: IOF continue systematic crimes in the oPt 

PNN/ Gaza/

The Gaza based Palestinian Center for Human Rights in its weekly report during the reporting period of (01 – 07 February 2018) has recorded ongoing systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, which include:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force in the oPt

Two Palestinian civilians were killed in peaceful protests that did not pose any threat to the Israeli soldiers’ life.

Israeli forces killed Ahmed Jarar in a crime of extra-judicial execution.

75 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

43 of them were hit with live bullets, 27 were hit with rubber bullets, and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Israeli forces conducted 74 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 similar ones into Jerusalem.

103 civilians, including 18 children and a woman, were arrested.

20 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Two sheds for grazing sheep were demolished during Israeli forces’ military campaigns in Jenin.

Israeli warplanes targeted a training site in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

15 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats off the Gaza Strip Shore, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

An under-construction house was demolished in Nablus and 4 tents were uprooted and confiscated in Tubas.

Settlers caused damage to 5 cars and wounded 2 Palestinian civilians.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A house was demolished in Silwan village and classrooms in Abu Nawar Bedouin Community.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

6 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt were the following:

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinians in the West Bank; 2 of them were killed in peaceful protests while the third was killed in a new crime of extra-judicial execution. The Israeli forces also wounded 75 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Forty three of them were hit with live bullets, 27 were hit with rubber bullets and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target border areas and carry out airstrikes against military sites belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups.

In the West Bank, in a peaceful protest that did not pose any threat to the soldiers’ life, on Saturday, 03 February 2018, Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian civilian and wounded 7 others, including 4 children. This happened when Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin, as part of their on-going military operation, which started on 18 January 2018, to search for Ahmed Naser Jarar (22). Ahmed is accused of killing an Israeli Rabbi on 09 January 2018 near “Hafat Gilead” settlement, southwest of Nablus. During the aforementioned operation, the Israeli forces demolished 2 sheds built of tin plates and bricks on an area of 260 square meters and used for grazing sheep. Those 2 sheds belonged to Mustafa and Hasan ‘Atiq.

On Tuesday, 06 February 2018, in a peaceful protest that did not pose any threat to the soldiers’ life, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in Nablus and wounded 19 others, including 5 children. Ten of them were hit with live bullets, 8 civilians were hit with rubber bullets, and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the face. Doctors in the city hospitals classified the injuries of 4 civilians as serious. This crime was committed when the SIraeli forces moved into the city and surrounded houses belonging to ‘Asif Family ro arrest ‘Abdel Karim ‘Aasi (19) who is accused of killing Rabbi Itmar Bin Gal near “Arayel” settlement, north of Salfit, on 05 February 2018. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian youngsters and children gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The clashes continued until the early dawn.

In a new crime of extra-judicial execution, on Tuesday early morning, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces killed Ahmed Jarar after surrounding an abandoned building where he was fortified in al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank. PCHR’s investigations and official statements by Israeli leaders and security services indicate presence of the elements of extra-judicial execution crime. Israeli forces accused Ahmed of killing Rabbi Raziel Shevah near “Havat Gilad” settlement outpost, west of Nablus on 09 January 2018, was killed. Since 18 January 2018, Jenin, its refugee camp and villages were exposed to Israeli wide-scale military campaigns to search for Ahmed Jarar.

On 02 February 2018, two Palestinian civilians were hit with live bullets when Israeli forces moved into al-Murihah village, west of Ya’bud, southwest of Jenin, to disperse a disputd between two Palestinian young men. Thus, the soldiers randomly opened fire at those present in the scene.

On 05 February 2018, a Palestinian child was hit with a bullet to the thigh when Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin, and a number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers.

On 06 February 2018, a 22-year-old Palestinian was hit with a rubber bullet to the right leg when the Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah amidst Israeli random firing of rubber- bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters.

During the reporting period, the West Bank witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protesters, and the shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of 30 civilians, including 7 children. Twenty were hit with live bullets, 8 were hit with rubber bullets and one was directly hit with a tear gas canister to the body.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 15 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 3 children. Thirteen civilians were hit with live bullets, one directly with a tear gas canister and one with a rubber-coated metal bullet.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, PCHR monitored that the Israeli forces escalated their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased Palestinian fishing boats and opened fire at them in 15 shooting incidents, including 10 in Western Soudaniyah Area, west of Jabalia, 4 shooting incidents northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and one incident off Deir al-Balah Shore in the central Gaza Strip.

As part of airstrikes, on 02 February 2018, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas Movement, northwest of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained lot of damage, but no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 74 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 7 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 74 Palestinians, including 12 children and a woman, in the West Bank. Twenty of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions happened in light of the cold weather as the Israeli soldiers forced children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locked families in one room preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids. During the reporting period, PCHR’s fieldworkers documented that Israeli forces raided a house in al-Kafir village, southeast of Jenin, and a police dog attacked a civilian and his wife.

Efforts to Create A Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of demolitions in favour of the settlement projects, On 04 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished a building consists of 2 rooms used as a primary school by Abu Nawar Bedouin Community residents near “Ma’aleh Adumim” settlement established in al-‘Izariyia village lands, east of the city. It should be noted that around 27 students were studying in the demolished school. it should be noted that Abu Nawar Community is located in area classified A1, which is in the envy of Israeli forces to seize considering it a strategic area that connects the northern and southern West Bank and that’s why it is Geopolitically vital.

On 07 February 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolioshed a house belonging to the family of ‘Ali Mahmoud Hmeidat in ‘Ein al-Lawzeh neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. The house was built in 2006 on an area of 140 square meters and comprised of 3 rooms, living room, kitchen and bathrooms. The abovementioned civilian, his wife and 6 children lived in the house.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of house demolitions, on 01 February 2018, Israeli forces demolished in al-Hemarah Area, east of Beit Dajen village, east of Nablus, an under-construction house comprised of one floor and built on an area of 100 square meters under the pretext of non-licensing. The house belongs to Diyab Hussain ‘Ali Rajeh, from Balatah Camp, east of Nablus.

On 05 February 2018, Israeli forces leveled and confiscated a 500–meter water pipeline, which feeds 100 dunums planted with watermelon in ‘Ain al-Sakout area in the Northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. On the same day, Israeli forces uprooted and confiscated 4 tents for grazing sheep and 20 fodders in the Kherbet Um al-Jamal area near the abovementioned area.

As part of siraeli settlers’ attacks against Palestintina civilians and their property, on 01 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” Settlement established in the northern side of ‘Oreef village lands, south of Nablus, placed rocks on a road connecting between ‘Oreef and ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyia villages. The Israeli settlers also set ambushes for Palestinians between olive trees to throw stones at their vehicles. As a result, ‘Abdel Rahman Shahada’s car sustained damage.

On 03 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Beit Ayin” settlement established on Palestinian civilians lands, northwest of Beit Ummer, north of Hebron, attacked a number of farmers with stones in their lands in Khelit al-Kutlah area and insulted them. They also attacked shepherds in the vicinity of Qawawis village, east of Yata, south of Hebron, with stones. As a result, the farmers and shepherds were forced to leave both areas.

On 05 February 2018, following the killing of an Israeli settler near “Arail” settlement in Salfit, dozens of Israeli settlers gathered along Hawarah-Za’tarah Streets and “Yitzhar” bypass road, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers carried out riots in the area and threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, the windshield of a car belonging to Khaled Khandaqji (55), who was driving back from Nablus, sustained damage.

On the same day, Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, a stone hit a vehicle carrying 3 Palestinian civilians from Balatah Camp, east of Nablus. One of the passengers was hit with a stone to the head and then taken via an Israeli ambulance to Benslon Hospital in Israel.

On 06 February 2018, a group of Israeli settlers gathered in the vicinity of Hawarah checkpoint, south of Nablus. They also threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. As a result, a car’s windshield belonging to Bassam Mahmoud ‘As’ous was broken.