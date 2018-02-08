 Israel Police to release recommendations on Netanyahu charges

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israel Police “are expected to send the summary of their investigation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the prosecutor’s office next week”, reports Haaretz, “and release their recommendations on whether there is sufficient evidence to indict him”.

In recent weeks, Israeli authorities finished their work in two cases known as Case 1000 and Case 2000, with recommendations expected by Tuesday.

The first case, reports Haaretz, “involves allegations that Netanyahu and his family received lavish gifts from leading business figures including Israeli-born Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan, raising suspicions that the businessmen received something in return.”

The second case, meanwhile, “involves allegations that Netanyahu negotiated with the publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Arnon Mozes, over possible changes in government policy that would benefit Yedioth in exchange for favourable coverage of the prime minister”.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, claiming “there is nothing illegal about accepting gifts from friends, and that he never intended to follow through with proposed steps discussed with Mozes”.

Haaretz notes that today “the head of the Israel Police, Roni Alsheich, is expected to meet with police investigators to finalize the recommendations in the cases”.

Source: Quds Press International News Agency

Translated by: Middle East Monitor

In collaboration with the Palestinian Media Forum