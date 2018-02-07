PCHR: Killing of Jarrar a crime of extra-judicial execution 

PNN/ Gaza/

In new crime of extra-judicial execution, on Tuesday early morning, 06 February 2018, Israeli forces killed Ahmed Jarar after surrounding an abandoned building where he was fortified in al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), at approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, 06 February 2018, large force of Israeli soldiers accompanied with a bulldozer and backed by a drone and helicopter, moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They stationed in the northwestern side of the village and surrounded an abandoned 4-storey building belonging to a person living abroad and formerly used as an office for the Palestinian National Security Forces. Following that, explosions and heavy shooting were heard in the area. At approximately 05:00, the bulldozer started demolishing a 20-square-meter warehouse belonging to the same building. At approximately07:00, the Israeli media started spreading news that Ahmed Naser Khaled Jarar (22), who was accused by Israeli forces of killing Rabbi Raziel Shevah near “Havat Gilad” settlement outpost, west of Nablus on 09 January 2018, was killed. Since 18 January 2018, Jenin, its refugee camp and villages were exposed to Israeli wide-scale military campaigns to search for Ahmed Jarar. On the same 18 January, Israeli forces killed his cousin Ahmed Isma’il Jarar (31) and on 03 February 2018 killed Ahmed Samir ‘Obeid (18).

PCHR’s investigations and official statements by Israeli leaders and security services indicate presence of the elements of extra-judicial execution crime. After the operation ended, Avigdor Lieberman, Israeli Minister of Defense, tweeted: “The score has been settled.” He added he congratulates Netanyahu and the Israeli forces for assassinating Ahmed Jarar and hopes they will soon get to the murderer of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal as well, who was killed in Salfit attack yesterday. Shin Bet Security Service issued a statement: “following complex intelligence and operational efforts which started after the killing of Rabbi Raziel Shevah, and today dawn during a joint operation between the Shin Bet, Israeli forces, and the Yamam counter-terrorism unit of the Israeli Border Police, Ahmed Naser Jarar from Jenin was assassinated.” the Shin Bet added,” while attempting to arrest him, the wanted came out of the building, where he was fortified in al-Yamoun village, armed with an M-16 and a bag full of explosives.” The statement has not mentioned that Jarar opened fire at the Israeli forces, indicating that the operation aimed to kill Jarar and not to arrest him.

At the time PCHR strongly condemns this crime which gives a new evidence of Israeli forces’ continuing to commit crimes of extra-judicial execution against Palestinian activists in disregard for their lives, PCHR calls upon the international community and UN bodies to stop the Israeli escalating crimes and violations and work on providing international protection for Palestinians in the oPt. PCHR also reiterates its call upon the High Contracting Parties to the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention to fulfill their obligations under Article 1; i.e., to respect and ensure respect for the Convention in all circumstances and their obligations under Article 146 to prosecute persons alleged to commit grave breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention. These grave breaches constitute war crimes under Article 147 of the same Convention and Protocol (I) Additional to the Geneva Conventions regarding the guarantee of Palestinian civilians’ right to protection in the oPt.