IOF arrested 36 Palestinians on Wednesday alone

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club on Wednesday said that Israeli occupation forces have arrested 36 Palestinians from the West Bank on Wednesday alone, who include a woman and a girl.

According to the club, the arrests were concentrated in Nablus, which witnessed intense clashes after the killing of a Palestinian youth last night.

The prisoners were arrested in Nablus. 15 were arrested, four of whom are still detained, and the rest were released.

In Bethlehem, 11 Palestinians were arrested. From Jericho, IOF arrested three men from Silwad town near Ramallah, in addition to a mother or two children.

The prisoner’s club added that one was arrested from the town of Ya’abed in Jenin, and one citizen from Tulkarem, in addition to another resident of the Bedouin town of Biddu in the district of Jerusalem.

Finally, IOF summoned Yusuf al-Zamara, the father of the martyr Hamza al-Zamara from the town of Halhul in Hebron, who was later released.