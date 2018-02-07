Hebron: Israeli Settler kills Palestinian in stabbing attack claims

Hebron/PNN/

An Israeli settler shot dead a Palestinian man on Wednesday morning at the entrance of Karmei Tzur settlement north of Hebron city, claiming that he stabbed Israeli guards.

According to Israeli sources, an Israeli guard was lightly Wounded in West Bank stabbing attack , while the assailant was shot dead.

The Israeli army said that the assailant approached the gate of the settlement, where he stabbed a security guard in the hand. A second security guard then shot and killed the assailant according Israeli claims.

The wounded man was evacuated to the Hadassah University Hospital in Ein Karem.