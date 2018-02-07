Following killings of Palestinians: Clashes break out in Bethlehem, Hebron

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Light clashes broke out on Wednesday morning between the young men and Israeli Occupation Forces, at the northern entrance of Bethlehem, central West Bank.

During the clashes, which took place following the killing of two Palestinians on Tuesday, and another one on Wednesday morning, IOF fired teargas towards the protesters, and arrested four youths.

Clashes also broke out in the contact points in Halhul town, north of Hebron, as the soldiers raided a number of houses belonging to the Zamaa’ra family in the town.

A group of young men confronted the soldiers by throwing stones and empty bottles, while soldiers responded by firing live and metal bullets and sound and gas grenades towards school students and houses.

The youth Ahmad Nassr Jarrar was shot dead by IOF on Tuesday morning after over three weeks of manhunt. Jarrar was suspected with the killing of an Israeli settler a month ago in Nablus.

On Tuesday night, another youth was killed by IOF in Nablus city.

On Wednesday morning, a Palestinian man was shot dead by a settler over stabbing claims in Karmei Tzur settlement near Hebron.