One Killed, Dozens Wounded in Clashes With IOF in Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

One Palestinian was killed and seventy others were wounded during clashes with Israeli occupation soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Mohammad Abu Taieh was killed by Israeli solders and 70 other were wounded adding that six of the wounded are in critical conditions.

According Palestinian Health Ministry thirty of the wounded were injured by live rounds, with six of them suffering serious wounds.

Local sources said that israeli occupation soldiers surrounded a house that belongs to the father of an Israeli Arab who was accused of stabbing and killing an Israeli settler on Monday.

According to the eye witnesses, the clashes erupted as Israeli forces were withdrawing from the neighborhood. They said gunfire opened at the soldiers from the Balata Refugee Camp, and that a shoot-out broke out with the soldiers after a military vehicle broke down.

Israeli forces were operating in Nablus on Tuesday, the military confirmed, but did not provide details adding that the IOF has made arrests.