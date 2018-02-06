Angry protests in Jenin following the killing of Jarrar

School students and masses carried photos of Jarrar, chanting slogans calling for the end of Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.
The protesters condemned the international silence on the crimes of the occupation, demanding the protection of defenseless people who face the killing, destruction, vandalism and detention, cruelty and brutality of the occupation.
The city is witnessing a general strike amidst a state of anger and tension among the citizens.
الان مسيره حاشده لطلاب المدارس في جنين
Posted by جنين الحدث on Tuesday, February 6, 2018
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning shot dead a Palestinian man who is allegedly suspected of killing an Israeli settler near Nablus last month.
Ahmad Jarrar was killed by Israeli soldiers during an Israeli raid and demolition in Al-Yamoon village in Jenin, northern West Bank, this morning.
Jarrar is suspected in the shooting and death of an Israeli settler near Nablus last month. Since then, he was being chased by Israeli Occupation, and his family home was also demolition in an attempt to find him.