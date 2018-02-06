Angry protests in Jenin following the killing of Jarrar

PNN/ Jenin/

Palestinians went out to the streets in angry protests following the killing of Ahmad Jarrar in the town of Yamoon this morning.

School students and masses carried photos of Jarrar, chanting slogans calling for the end of Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

The protesters condemned the international silence on the crimes of the occupation, demanding the protection of defenseless people who face the killing, destruction, vandalism and detention, cruelty and brutality of the occupation.

The city is witnessing a general strike amidst a state of anger and tension among the citizens.