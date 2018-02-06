IOF arrest 18 Palestinians from West Bank

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers arrested 18 Palestinians in overnight and early morning raids from their homes in several parts of the occupied West Bank.

The PPS said that the soldiers broke into and ransacked many homes in various communities in the West Bank, and interrogated several Palestinians, before abducting eighteen.

It also stated that the soldiers, during the past 20 days, have arrested 71 Palestinians in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, since the army started extensive invasions to locate Ahmad Nassr Jarrar, 22, who was assassinated by the army on Tuesday before dawn.

The soldiers attacked the detainees with clubs and batons, and used k9 units in searching the homes and many residents.

Dozens of soldiers also invaded ‘Aseeda and the ath-Thaher areas, in Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and carried out extensive searched of homes, and lands.