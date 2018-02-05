Video: Palestinians protest UNRWA cuts and US policies

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Refugee Youth Movement on Monday held a protest outside the main UNRWA office in Bethlehem against the cuts of the agency’s services after the Trump administration had cut its funding.

The participants raised banners protesting the UNRWA cuts and recent US resolutions impacting the rights of Palestinian refugees.

Protesters included students and teachers, and called for improving the education services and halting decisions to lay off teachers, improve classes, and activate the operating system to reduce unemployment among refugee youth, as well as improving the quality of health services.

The protesters stressed that the rights of the Palestinian refugees are a red line, can not be accepted and that the need to work to resolve the issue of refugees in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

The movement also called on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA to respond as soon as possible to the urgency of the current situation.

For his part, Mohammed Abu Aker said that the youth movement rejects the American cuts and resolutions, and demands a dignified life, providing health transfers and education to ensure the future of our children without blackmailing the Palestinian people.