MOFA: Greenblatt’s recent remarks reveals his Israeli radical identity

“Attempts to abandon the Palestinian dimension from the conflict resolution are doomed to failure,” MOFA said in a statement.

Today, journalists and politicians in Israel are wary of the successive statements announced by US President Donald H. Trump’s envoy for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, in which he fully adopts extreme Israeli positions, avoided by Israeli right-wing leaders who fear possible international criticism, the Palestinian ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Greenblatt statements suggested that the Palestinians are not part of the political process,” MOFA said. “The plan, which was drafted and adopted by the US administration, bypasses the Palestinians and deals with countries in the region under the pretext of the Iranian threat.”

The ministry stressed that Greenblatt must be reminded that some sides previously tried to overcome the Palestinian dimension and cause, but failed and withdrew calmly.

The ministry also confirmed that no country in the region will dare to accept a US plan that drops the Palestinian side or abandons Jerusalem, therefore, Greenblatt’s Zionist plan that adopts the Israeli extremist position will come to a failure.

The ministry affirmed the Palestinians will not react or respond to Greenblatt’s positions and statements, despite their potential consequences, especially those concerned with disregarding Palestinians and their basic rights, ultimately, his plan will not have a chance to succeed.