IOF re-arrest prisoner minutes after his release

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday have arrested a a young Palestinian man from occupied Jerusalem, minutes after his release from prison.

Handala Center for Detainees said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Kamel Oleyyan, who served a prison sentence of three years and four months.

It added that Oleyyan was taken prisoner by the soldiers just minutes after his release from Ramon prison, in the Negev Desert, and was moved to the al-Maskobiyya detention and interrogation center, west of Jerusalem.

The detainee, who was imprisoned for membership with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PSLP) was unable to see his family after his release.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers invaded, earlier Sunday, Oleyyan’s family home in the al-Isawiya town, in Jerusalem, and violently searched it, causing property damage.