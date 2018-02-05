IOF detain 21 Palestinians in West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday detained 21 Palestinians during raid operations in several areas in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Commission of Detainees Affairs.

It said soldiers detained four Palestinians from the Hebron district, including two brothers, and a former prisoner, a 32-year-old man from the village of Kafr Ra’i, southwest of the city of Jenin.

The detentions included as well, among others, three minors – one 14 years old and two 15 year – from the village of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and one Palestinian, 28 year old, from the city of Ramallah after raiding his family home.

Israel detained last year over 6000 Palestinians, according to the prisoners’ advocacy groups, five percent more than the previous year.