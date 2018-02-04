War in Gaza to break out in coming days, report says

Bethlehem / PNN

Hamas Chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, alongside members of the Hamas leadership and resistance factions reportedly believe the likelihood of war breaking out in the Gaza Strip in the coming days to be at ’95 percent’, according to a report published by pan-Arab newspaper Al-Hayat on Sunday.

The report quotes sources close to the Gazan leadership, principally Yahya Sinwar, to have declared the highest level of security alert and initiated an evacuation of Hamas headquarters in Gaza.

Security checkpoints have been set-up throughout the Gaza Strip over the last few days alongside a heightened police presence, according to the report.

Measures taken within the Gaza Strip come as Israeli forces amass near the border ahead of military manoeuvres and exercises in the coming days to involve air, sea, and infantry forces reportedly in the presence of American troops.

On Friday 2 February, Israeli forces launched targeted airstrikes in Gaza which destroyed an observation post reportedly run by Hamas. The strikes are believed to be in retaliation for a series of rockets launched from Gaza on Thursday 1 February and Friday 2 February.

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have continued to mount in recent weeks as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen.

Israel has pledged to provide $1 Billion in humanitarian aid to Gaza. Palestinian leaders in Gaza and the West Bank were sceptical of Israel’s intentions and have accused them of trying to instigate a coup.

The situation is only expected to worsen in the coming months as the UNWRA shutters its facilities. The refugee agency in Gaza is to bear the brunt of U.S. President Donald Trump’s denial of $65 Million in funding which triggered waves of protests in Gaza.

International leaders have criticised as the decision as risking pushing the situation in Gaza to a complete collapse.