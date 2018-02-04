Norwegian parliamentarian nominates BDS for Nobel prize

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Norwegian member of the Parliament, Bjørnar Moxnes this week has nominated the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement for the global Nobel Prize as a sign to “reflect the growing international solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for justice, dignity and freedom from the Israeli occupation.”

The nomination was welcomed by the thousands of Norwegians who actively show solidarity for the Palestinian struggle for freedom, dignity and equal human rights for all people.

“Awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to the BDS movement would be a powerful signal,” the nomination said, “emphasizing the international community’s commitment to support a just peace for the Palestinian people and by that – for the Israeli people and all people in the Middle East – and the world at large.”

The movement, a Palestinian-led, international non-violent movement for freedom, equality and a just peace for the Palestinian people, is led by the Palestinian society with over 170 Palestinian organisations behind the call for peaceful action.