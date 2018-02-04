Israeli gov’t set to legalize West Bank settlement outpost 

PNN/ Nablus/

The Israeli government is set to discuss the legalization of Havat Gilad outpost, which was built on illegally-seized private Palestinian lands south of Nablus, northern West Bank.

The government will discuss a proposal by Israeli Minister of army, Avigdor Lieberman, demanding full recognition and legalization of the outpost, which will provide it government funding and development.

Havat Gilad outpost was illegally built on stolen Palestinian lands in the year 2002, and is currently inhabited by 40 Israeli families.

The Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been actively supporting the construction and expansion of the illegal colonies, including random outposts, in the occupied West Bank, including in and around East Jerusalem, in direct violation of International Law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention.