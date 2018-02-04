IOF demolish classrooms for in East Jerusalem Bedouin community

PNN/ Jerusalem/

IsraeliOccupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday morning demolished a two classroom facility made of Zinc in the Abu Al-Nawar Bedouin community, east Jerusalem.

The classrooms have been demolished for the fifth time since February 2016, and had been previously rebuilt with the funding of the European Union.

Local sources said that units of the occupation police, in addition to members of the the “Civil Administration” stormed the community and cordoned off the area before they began demolishing the only classrooms in the area for the third and fourth grades.

Minister of education and higher education, Sabri Saidam condemned the demolition of the school, saying it violated international laws and human rights laws.

Saidam stressed the need to take steps on the ground to protect the education system in Palestine.

To his part, Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee, Dr. Saeb Erekat described the demolition as a continuation of Israel’s humiliation of International law and only aims to break the Palestinian will for freedom and life.

“It’s time for the international community to hold Israel accountable. Actions speak louder than words,” Erekat said in a statement on twitter.