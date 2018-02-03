PLO ask government to begin devising plans to disengage from the Israeli occupation authorities

Ramallah/PNN/

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said in a statement following the meeting chaired by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that it asked the government to begin devising plans to disengage from the Israeli occupation authorities at the political, security, economic and administrative levels and to submit these plans to the Executive Committee for approval.

The Executive Committee decided in its meeting in Ramallah on Saturday evening to seek action against the Israeli occupation in the United Nations Security Council, the General Assembly and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The plans will also define security relations between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation and will seek to free the Palestinians from the constraints of the Paris Economic Protocol, the PLO Executive Committee said.

The Executive Committee also decided to form a higher committee to implement the decisions of the Palestinian Central Council, including the decision to suspend the recognition of the State of Israel until the latter recognizes the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, repeals the decision to annex East Jerusalem and halts settlement activities.

Further, the Executive Committee decided to request the ICC to start a judicial inquiry into Israeli settlements, racial discrimination and the ongoing ethnic cleansing in and around Jerusalem, the Jordan Valley and the area south of Hebron.

The Executive Committee said the aim of this request is to hold Israeli politicians and military and security officials accountable and bring them before international justice in accordance with the Rome Statute of the ICC, which considers settlements as a war crime. It said this is also in line with the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the occupying power from transferring its citizens to the territory under its occupation.