One Palestinian killed in Jenin by Israeli occupation Forces

Jenin/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces killed one Palestinian and injured several others during continuous incursions into the northern West Bank city of Jenin villages.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Ahmad Samir Abu Obaid 19-year-old after being shoot in the head in the village of Burqin west of Jenin city adding that eight Palestinians were wounded.

Local sources also said that four Palestinian were arrested adding that a room and a balcony demolished in Burqin.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its medical crews treated 8 injuries during the occupation incursion into Burqin town, including five gas injuries and three rubber-coated bullets, noting that they transferred 6 of the injuries to hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli special forces “Yamam” squad for assassinations in the occupation army stormed the town of Burqin in a third attempt in a month to assassinate or arrest Ahmed Nasr Jarrar, accused of the implementation of the Nablus operation, which killed Israeli settler on (9/1/2018).

The Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli occupation army stormed the town a and imposed a total siege which led to outbreak of violent confrontations with Palestinian youth for the second time Saturday in less than 24 hours, .

Immediately after the Israeli occupation forces stormed the town, two houses, one belonging toJarar family and the other to Ateeq, were surrounded. Military checkpoints were erected on all the entrances to the town and snipers took over the rooftops.

Israeli occupation forces use loudspeakers calling Ahmed Jarrar “Ahmed surrendered yourself.”

At the same time, military bulldozers began to demolish sheep Brix ‘ and an adjacent room of the besieged area.

Israeli occupation forces stormed Saturday morning, also the towns of Kafr and Burqin, in search of Ahmed Jarrar, and demanded through loudspeakers to surrender himself,

Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of his relatives, after raiding their homes, searching and destroying their contents completely before withdrawing at noon.